Quinn (Achilles) has started doing rehab skates according to coach Don Granato on Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Quinn's Achilles injury was expected to sideline him for at least six months, which would put his return date in late December. Still, the fact that Quinn has started skating is certainly a step in the right direction. In 75 games last season, Quinn notched 14 goals and 23 helpers, including six power-play points, but is unlikely to repeat those numbers following his long-term absence.