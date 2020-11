Quinn signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Monday.

Quinn racked up 52 goals in 62 games for OHL Ottawa last season which saw him climb up to eighth overall in the 2020 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old winger does have a year of eligibility remaining, yet it wouldn't be a complete shock to see the Sabres bring him into the fold for the upcoming campaign. If he does make the jump to the NHL, the team has enough depth to insulate Quinn as a third-line option.