Quinn provided an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Quinn helped out on a Dylan Cozens goal in the second period. After the Red Wings rallied in the third, the game went to a shootout, where Quinn made a nifty move on the only successful attempt, lifting the Sabres to victory. The 21-year-old has found a spot on the second line at even strength, picking up three goals and three assists over his last six contests. He's up to 11 points, 30 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-4 rating in 18 outings this season.