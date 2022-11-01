Quinn scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 8-3 win over the Red Wings.

Quinn was listed on the second line Monday, but he saw just 13:32 of ice time in the big victory. The goal was his first of the year, and he's earned both of his points in the last three games. The 21-year-old forward has added 10 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and four hits through seven contests. He's still got some progress to make before he can be trusted in redraft formats, but dynasty managers would be wise to hold onto the first-round pick from 2020.