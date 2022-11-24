Quinn scored two goals in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Both goals were unassisted tallies in the third period, and both were nearly identical -- the 21-year-old stole the puck from a St. Louis player in the Buffalo zone to create a 2-on-1, then finished the break himself, with the first goal deflecting off the Blues' defender and the second coming after he deked Jordan Binnington out of his skates. Quinn is beginning to look the part of the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, finding the scoresheet in three straight games and collecting three goals and nine points in his last 11 contests.