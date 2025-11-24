Quinn scored a goal, placed six shots on net and recorded a block in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Quinn's active performance was highlighted by scoring the go-ahead goal of Sunday's contest early in the second period. Outside the goal, he placed six shots on target and fired four more that missed the mark, which is an encouraging sign of confidence to shoot the puck for the developing winger. With the twine finder, the 24-year-old center has five goals, 11 points and 43 shots on net through 22 games this season. Quinn's tally Sunday marks his second time this season scoring points in back-to-back games. He has emerged as a solid complementary option for the Sabres and is on pace to surpass the 40-point mark for the first time in his fourth full season in the NHL. Quinn is a solid stash in deep fantasy leagues who has decent potential moving forward.