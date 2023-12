Quinn (Achilles) may be ready to suit up versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Quinn was originally expected to be out until January but it seems the 22-year-old center is ahead of schedule. The Ottawa native recorded 14 goals and 23 assists in 75 games during his rookie campaign but will be hard-pressed to reach those numbers this season after missing the first two months of the season.