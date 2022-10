Quinn secured a spot on Buffalo's roster to begin the 2022-23 season.

Quinn was selected eighth overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and has only improved his prospect status since. He smoked AHL competition last season, racking up 26 goals and 61 points through 45 games before collecting two points in his two-game NHL debut. The 21-year-old could immediately be a solid top-six contributor this season.