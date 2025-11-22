Quinn scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 9-3 win over the Blackhawks.

It was slump-ending day for the Sabres, as 14 of their 18 skaters got on the scoresheet. For Quinn, that meant putting a 13-game goal drought to rest with a third-period tally. During that slump, he posted just two assists and a minus-10 rating. Quinn has maintained middle-six minutes and power-play time, but he's at four goals, 10 points, 37 shots on net and a minus-6 rating across 21 contests overall.