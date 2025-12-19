Quinn scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Quinn has a goal and two assists over the last three games. He hadn't scored since Nov. 26 versus the Penguins, but the 24-year-old forward pick up four assists over nine contests during the goal drought. For the season, he's at seven goals, 18 points, 61 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 33 appearances. He's on track to top the 40-point mark for the first time in his career, a threshold he fell just short of in 2024-25.