Quinn is expected to miss the next three games as he continues to be evaluated for an undisclosed injury Monday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Quinn was stuck in a five-game goal drought prior to getting hurt during which he managed just five shots, though he did register three assists over that stretch. With Quinn sidelined, Peyton Krebs could be in line for a top-six role while the Sabres are expected to recall a forward from AHL Rochester to fill out the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Vancouver.