Quinn scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Quinn was scratched and sent down earlier in the week following a nine-game point drought. He clearly got the memo, responding with an energetic performance that included a helper on a Dylan Cozens goal and an insurance tally of his own. Quinn had a solid stretch over November and December before his recent slump -- the key will be finding consistency for the long-haul. He's at seven goals, 19 points, 52 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 34 NHL appearances this season.