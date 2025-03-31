Quinn scored a goal, dished out two assists and fired three shots on net in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Capitals.

Quinn's performance Saturday included a primary assist at even strength in the second period before he scored an unassisted goal early in the third period. He capped off his night by assisting Peyton Krebs' empty-net tally with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game. Quinn has been hot offensively with a four-game point streak and back-to-back three-point performances over the weekend. With his performance Sunday, the 23-year-old forward is up to 14 goals, 20 assists and 111 shots on net in 65 games this season. As his play has taken a step up down the stretch with less pressure to perform, Quinn may have sneaky good value for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs in most league formats.