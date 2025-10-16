Quinn scored two goals, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Seantors.

After opening the scoring midway through the first period on a shot from the slot that sailed wide of the net but caromed off the end boards and bounced into the net off the back of Leevi Merilainen, Quinn showed a little more skill early in the third when he finished an odd-man rush with a nifty move to his backhand to beat the Ottawa netminder. The tallies were the first points of the season for Quinn in four games, as the eighth overall pick in the 2020 Draft tries to break through after setting modest career highs with 15 goals and 39 points over 74 regular-season contests in 2024-25.