Quinn scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Quinn tallied at 4:22 of the second period to give the Sabres a 3-0 lead, and his goal was ultimately the game-winner. The 24-year-old forward has scored three times over his last three outings after being limited to one goal and eight assists over 19 outings between Nov. 28 and Jan. 8. Quinn is up to 10 goals, 25 points, 89 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 45 contests, giving him a chance at reaching the 40-point mark for the first time in his career.