Quinn scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Quinn is off to a solid start this season while playing in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit. The 25-year-old forward reached new heights for the Sabres last year with 20 goals and 51 points in 82 regular-season games, though he averaged just 15:39 of ice time. If he's able to sustain his production in a larger role (he saw 20:46 in ice time Thursday), another career could be on the way, making him a good fantasy target in formats focused on offense.