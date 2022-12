Quinn scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

This was Quinn's second multi-goal game of the season, and five of his six tallies this year have come in the last six contests. He's also added two assists in that span while getting things done on the Sabres' second line. For the season, the 21-year-old has 14 points (five on the power play), 33 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 20 contests.