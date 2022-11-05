Quinn logged two assists, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Quinn helped out on a Victor Olofsson goal in the first period and Rasmus Dahlin's power-play marker in the final second of the game. This was Quinn's second career multi-point effort, and he doubled his point total for the season with it. The 21-year-old is up to one goal, three assists, 11 shots on net, six hits and a plus-2 rating in nine contests in 2022-23. He saw a season-high 16:38 of ice time Friday, which bodes well for his usage going forward, though he'll likely remain in a middle-six role.