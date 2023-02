Quinn logged two assists and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Ducks.

Quinn had been limited to a single goal over his last 11 games. That slump has seen him dropped to the third line recently, and he hasn't exceeded 15 minutes of ice time in a game since Dec. 10. The 21-year-old has eight goals, 14 helpers, 72 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-6 rating through 46 contests.