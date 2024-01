Quinn scored a goal on five shots, added two assists and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Quinn had gone eight games without a goal, posting just three assists in that span. This was his second multi-point effort of the campaign. The 22-year-old has mainly filled a middle-six role since making his season debut Dec. 19 following his recovery from Achilles surgery. He's up to five goals, six helpers, 35 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances.