Quinn scored a power-play goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Quinn opened the scoring in the first period before setting up Tage Thompson's game-winning power-play goal late in the third. The winger has eight goals and six assists through 14 games, emerging as one of Buffalo's most productive offensive contributors. His prominent role alongside Thompson and consistent power-play involvement provide a strong foundation for continued fantasy success. The season is still young, but he looks on pace to surpass his career-high mark of 51 regular-season points established in 2025-26.