Quinn scored a goal on his lone shot in Monday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Quinn got the Sabres on the board in the second period, batting a puck out of midair to cut the deficit to 2-1. The goal snaps a four-game scoring drought for Quinn. The 21-year-old rookie now has 13 goals and 17 assists through 59 games this season. While Quinn's production hasn't been as consistent as fantasy managers would like, he still offers decent scoring upside while playing in a top-six role.