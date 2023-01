Quinn scored a goal on two shots in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild on Saturday.

Quinn scored a goal on an incredible individual effort, opening the scoring just 2:22 into the game. This goal snaps a seven-game point drought for Quinn and gives him just three points in his last 18 games. On the season, the 2020 eighth-overall selection has eight goals and 20 points in 42 games.