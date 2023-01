Quinn was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Thursday.

Quinn was a healthy scratch Tuesday after going pointless in his last nine games. He was playing well before his slump, with five goals and seven assists in his previous 12 contests. The 21-year-old - who was the eighth overall pick in the 2020 Draft - will go to Rochester in order to get first line time on ice and regain his confidence. Look for Quinn to return to the Sabres before the end of the season.