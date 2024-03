Quinn skated for the first time Friday since suffering a lower-body injury back in late January, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

According to coach Don Granato, there is no timeline for when Quinn might get back into the lineup, though he was originally given an eight-week timetable, of which he has about two weeks remaining. Prior to getting hurt, the 22-year-old center was on pace for a career year after registering 12 points in 17 games to start the season.