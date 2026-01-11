Quinn scored two goals in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Quinn opened the scoring for the Sabres just 2:03 into the game and later added his second tally late in the second frame, giving Buffalo a 4-1 lead. Quinn is up to nine goals this season, but the 24-year-old holds a bottom-six role in the lineup, so he's not expected to be a regular source of fantasy production in most formats. These were his first two goals since Dec. 18.