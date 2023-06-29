Quinn underwent surgery for an Achilles injury Wednesday and will be sidelined for 4-6 months, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Based on his timeline, Quinn will be out for at least the first month of the season, though his recovery could carry into December if he trends toward the six-month range. It's a hug below for the 21-year-old winger who is coming off a fantastic rookie campaign that saw him rack up 14 goals and 23 assists in 75 contests. With Quinn on the shelf and almost certainly starting the 2023-24 campaign on LTIR, John-Jason Peterka and Victor Olofsson could both be candidates for a top-six role.