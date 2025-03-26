Quinn scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Quinn was scratched Saturday versus the Wild for missing a team meeting, but the one-game absence was the extent of his punishment. He's returned to a middle-six role over the last two games, and he was able to snap a 13-game goal drought with a tally late in the first period Tuesday. The 23-year-old forward has had a rocky year with 11 goals, 27 points, 105 shots on net and a minus-21 rating over 62 appearances, though he has a career-best 12 power-play points. Still, it's well behind his rookie-year pace of 37 points in 75 contests.