Quinn scored in the shootout and had two shots on goal in a 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Quinn recorded a wrist-shot tally to score Buffalo's first tally in Saturday's shootout. Despite not tallying a point in regulation to extend his three-game point streak, the 24-year-old forward has been solid this season with 18 points and 63 shots on net across 34 games. Quinn is one of many exciting young forwards in the Sabres' top nine and he sees a decent portion of ice time alongside Zach Benson and Ryan McLeod on the team's third line. If he receives an increase to his role down the stretch of the season, he could see some added value in deep fantasy leagues.