Quinn collected three assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

The 24-year-old produced his second three-point performance of the season, with the other coming back on Oct. 22 against the Red Wings. Quinn has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, and over his last 11 contests he's broken out for five goals and 12 points as he marched toward a career-best campaign -- he's only three goals and five points away from tying his personal bests in both categories.