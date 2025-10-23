Quinn scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Quinn earned his second multi-point effort of the year. He set up both of the Sabres' second-period goals before putting them ahead for good at 4:15 of the third. The 24-year-old hasn't found much consistency on offense yet, but he has three goals and three assists over seven contests. He's added 11 shots on net and a plus-1 rating, but he won't be a steady source of non-scoring production.