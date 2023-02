Quinn notched two assists in Sunday's 7-4 win over Washington.

The 21-year-old is back on Buffalo's top line alongside Tage Thompson, and he's taking advantage. Over the last six games, Quinn has picked up two goals and six points after managing only one goal over his prior 11 contests. The eighth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft is still trying to establish some consistency with the Sabres, but his talent makes him a viable fantasy option while he's hot.