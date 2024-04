Quinn notched a pair of assists in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Quinn set up Dylan Cozens' opening goal early in the first period before adding a second helper on Zach Benson's tally in the third. While injuries limited the 22-year-old Quinn to just 27 games this year, he finished strong with seven points (four goals, three assists) in his last seven contests. He'll wrap up his sophomore campaign with nine goals and 19 points.