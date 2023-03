Quinn recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

Both points came in the first period as the Sabres jumped out to a 3-1 lead before the 11-minute mark and chased Akira Schmid from the game, with Quinn's tally being the dagger. It was his first multi-point performance in March, but the 21-year-old is still having a productive first full season in the NHL with 14 goals and 34 points through 64 games.