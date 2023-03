Quinn scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

It's the second straight multi-point effort for the 21-year-old, who is filling in admirably for Alex Tuch (lower body) on Buffalo's top line alongside Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner. Tuch may not be back until mid-March at the earliest, so Quinn has a clear path to real fantasy value over the next couple weeks after amassing three goals and eight points over the last seven games.