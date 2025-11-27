Quinn recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Quinn pushed his point streak to three games after being involved in both of Buffalo's goals in this defeat. This is a turnaround in form for the 24-year-old, who was going through a slump in recent weeks and only recorded two points, both even-strength assists, in a nine-game span between Nov. 1 and Nov. 19. Quinn has 13 points in 23 games this season.