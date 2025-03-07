The Sabres acquired Bernard-Docker and Josh Norris from Ottawa for Dylan Cozens, Dennis Gilbert and a second-round pick in 2026 on Friday.

Docker-Bernard last played Dec. 28 when he suffered a high-ankle sprain. He was taken off injured reserve Saturday and has been a healthy scratch the last three games. Bernard-Docker had a goal and four points in 25 appearances before the trade. He will likely be a third-pairing blueliner at best with the Sabres the rest of the season.