Bernard-Docker (not injury related) will not be available for Saturday's road matchup versus the Panthers, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Bernard-Docker has yet to link up with the Sabres after being acquired in a trade along with Josh Norris from the Senators on Friday. Bernard-Docker hasn't suited up since Dec. 28, but once he's eligible to play, he could challenge Connor Clifton for playing time on the third pairing. Bernard-Docker's upside is limited -- he contributed just one goal and four points over 25 games with Ottawa earlier in the campaign.