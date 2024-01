Bryson was sent to AHL Rochester on Saturday.

Bryson, who has only played in three games this season, hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 4 against Toronto. If he stays in the minors for a bit, he should get some much-needed playing time. Bryson had nine points, 27 shots on goal, 69 blocked shots and 34 hits in 59 appearances with the Sabres during the 2022-23 campaign.