Bryson is considered day-to-day after leaving Saturday's loss to the Bruins with an undisclosed injury, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

It doesn't sound like this injury is too serious, but Bryson won't play in Monday's game against the Flyers. The 23-year-old blueliner has recorded two points and a minus-7 rating through 16 games this season. His next chance to play is Wednesday's rematch against the Flyers.