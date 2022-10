Bryson recorded a pair of assists, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Bryson picked up his first two points of the year in this contest, though he also struggled a bit in his own zone. The 24-year-old has held down a spot on the third pairing, and that should continue in the near term with Ilya Lyubushkin (lower body) and Henri Jokiharju (face) battling injuries. Bryson has added four blocked shots, a minus-3 rating, two PIM and two hits in four games.