Bryson (concussion) will not be in the lineup versus Columbus on Tuesday but has been cleared for contact, per NHL.com.

Bryson will be given some extra time to recover thanks to the return of Michael Kesselring (lower body), who will be making his season debut. For his part, the 27-year-old Bryson will miss his fifth straight contest despite being cleared to play. Prior to getting hurt, the Ontario native managed just one point in five outings while dishing out a single hit. His lack of production or category coverage makes him a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.