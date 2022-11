Bryson scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Bryson opened the scoring just 28 seconds into the game on an assist from Dylan Cozens. The goal gave Bryson points in consecutive contests for the first time this season. The 24-year-old defenseman is at one goal, four helpers, six shots on net, 16 blocked shots, five hits and a minus-1 rating in 11 appearances.