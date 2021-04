Bryson dished out two assists and was plus-4 in Wednesday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia.

Bryson, who missed Monday's contest for an undisclosed reason, enjoyed his first multi-point game as an NHLer with assists on a pair of second-period goals. He also tied for the team lead with his plus-4 rating. The 23-year-old rookie has a goal and three assists through 17 games.