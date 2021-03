Bryson scored his first career NHL goal during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Just 33 seconds into the game, Bryson snapped a shot that beat a partially screen Semyon Varlamov high glove side, but it was just about the only highlight of the afternoon for the Sabres. Bryson actually led all Buffalo skaters in ice time, edging out Rasmus Dahlin, but the 23-year-old isn't seeing any power-play time and remains an afterthought for fantasy purposes despite his growing role.