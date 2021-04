Bryson managed an assist in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Bryson earned the secondary assist on Jeff Skinner's first-period tally. The 23-year-old Bryson hasn't been a regular contributor on offense with only seven points in 31 games. The fourth-round pick from 2017 has added 40 blocked shots, 23 hits, 20 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating.