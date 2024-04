Bryson (upper body) is expected to play Tuesday against Dallas, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Bryson left Sunday's 3-1 loss to Detroit after taking a high stick from teammate Tyson Jost but won't miss any more game action. The 26-year-old Bryson has one goal, seven assists, 14 shots on net and 36 blocked shots in 32 appearances this campaign.