Bryson notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Bryson has picked up three points over nine contests in March. The 26-year-old continues to see steady playing time in a third-pairing role -- he has played regularly since Mattias Samuelsson (upper body) was ruled out for the season and Erik Johnson was traded to the Flyers. Bryson has six points, 12 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating across 23 outings overall.