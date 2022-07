Bryson signed a two-year, $1.85 million AAV extension with Buffalo on Sunday.

Bryson averaged 18:21 of ice time with 10 points in 73 games last season. The 24-year-old will likely skate in a bottom-four role with Buffalo again next season. He's tallied 19 points in 111 career NHL games after he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.