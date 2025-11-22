Bryson scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 9-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Bryson was one of nine Sabres to earn multiple points in the blowout win. The 28-year-old defenseman has done little on offense this year, but he's become a regular on the third pairing since Michael Kesselring (lower body) exited the lineup. Bryson has three points, two shots on net, six blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating over 11 outings.